NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Colonial League baseball tournament underway, and Northwestern walked it off over Palmerton in the opening round.
The Tigers dug deep late in the game to knock out the Blue Bombers, 5-4. They would score three runs in the seventh for the win.
On the mound for the Tigers, Shaun O'Donnell would record 13 strikeouts in the win. The seventh inning the only time where O'Donnell gave up a rally to the Blue Bombers.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers would score three runs capped off by a Austin Eisenhard walk off.