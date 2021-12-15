A pair of Lehigh Valley football players signed their letters of intent to continue their careers at the Division I level.
In Bethlehem, Freedom linemen, Braelin Moore officially committed to Virginia Tech. For Moore, Blacksburg felt like home.
One of the top linemen in the state, was a huge part of the Patriots success this season, resulting in a District title and giving St. Joe's Prep all they could handle in the PIAA playoffs.
Elsewhere, Northwestern quarterback, Justin Holmes signed his letter of intent to Kent State.
Holmes was a key cog in one of the Tigers winningest football classes. He mentioned how welcoming the coaching staff of the Golden Flashes was, constantly checking in with him throughout the season.
Both will look to make an impact for their new teams, once their numbers are called.