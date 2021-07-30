ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The nightcap of day two at the ATown Throwdown featured plenty of local talent, Colonial League and EPC teams in action. Notre Dame Green Pond, Allen and Parkland all picking up wins Friday night.
Notre Dame taking on Dieruff out of the EPC, the Crusaders controlling this one for most of the game, coming away with the 65-36 win. A double digit lead at the half was maintained the rest of the way by the Crusaders.
Later in the evening, two EPC teams going head-to-head, Allen and Pocono Mountain East. The Canaries would run away in the second half for the 54-38 win. Allen only led by four at the halfway mark before pulling away.
Rounding out the evening action, Parkland cruised to victory over CB West, 43-26. The Trojans found themselves up by eight at the half before pushing their lead to double digits and maintaining it the rest of the way.