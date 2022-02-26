Below are the results from the championship finals of the District 11 Class AA individual wrestling tournament that concluded on Saturday evening at Liberty High School.
For complete results, including consolation finals and fifth place bouts, click here.
106--Ayden Smith (NDGP) def. Cole Hubert (Saucon) 11-0
113--Aiden Grogg (Saucon) def. Aidan Gruber (Lehighton) by fall 3:52
120--Adam Schweitzer (NDGP) def. Jackson Albert (Saucon) 10-2
126--Hector Mateo (Saucon) def. Jacob Wehr (NDGP) 5-2
132--Brandan Chlestos (NDGP) def. John Samy (Salisbury) 13-0
138--Ryan Crookham (Saucon) def. Bryson Vaughn (NDGP) 13-4
145--Evan Maag (NDGP) def. Jaryn Hartranft (Catasauqua) by fall :50
152--Keegan Ramsay (NDGP) def. Liam Scrivanich (Saucon) 6-3
160--Holden Garcia (NDGP) def. Daniel Lucykanish (Palmerton) by fall 2:21
172--Jake Jones (Saucon) def. Jacob Haubert (Palisades) 6-2
189--Ty Csencsits (Saucon) def. Charlie Schieb (Tri-Valley) 5-3
215--Dante Mahaffey (Saucon) def. Jared Blobe (NDGP) 9-3
285--Ty Pfizenmayer (Saucon) def. Ben Krauss (Salisbury) 5-3