HERSHEY, Pa. - Busy day of wrestling at the Giant Center, 2A quarterfinals taking center stage before the semifinals at night. The two Colonial League schools handling business in the early going.
Notre Dame picking up right where they left off on Thursday, cruising past Bishop McDevitt, 51-9.
Brandan Chletsos doing his part at 132 with a pin in just 43 seconds. Later on, Holden Garcia gets a major decision in the 160 lb bout.
The Crusaders will take on Benton in the semifinals.
Fellow Colonial League power, Saucon Valley getting it done over Boiling Springs, 41-12.
Ty Csensits able to earn a decision at 189 with things locked at one in the third, he gets the turn for the win. At 215, Dante Mahaffey gets the pin in the second period.
The Panthers will take on Chestnut Ridge in the semifinals.