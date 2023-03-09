HERSHEY, Pa. - Two familiar faces showcasing their talents once again at the Giant Center in the PIAA-2A bracket, Notre Dame Green Pond and Saucon Valley.
Both programs within the top-5 of the team standings, the Crusaders in second with 27 points and the Panthers a part of a tie in third with 20 points. Five and four wrestlers respectively still in title contention.
Ayden Smith and Bryson Vaughn, two of the Crusaders wrestlers keeping their title hopes alive. Smith with a commanding win on point at 114 to start his tournament, while Vaughn nearly won by fall in his decision at 139.
For the Panthers, Jackson Albert and Jacob Jones securing their spots in the quarterfinal round, two of the four. Albert at 139 getting the near fall in his win, and Jones with another dominate victory at 189.
Another Colonial League program with a wrestler in title contention, Northwestern Lehigh, Lucas Miller moving on in the 189 lb division. Miller secured three takedowns in his narrow win.