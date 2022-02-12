HERSHEY, Pa. - Colonial League powers hitting the mat in the 2A semifinals, both grabbing wins to setup an all League, PIAA title dual.
Notre Dame rolling past Benton in one of the semifinals, 45-6. The Crusaders making their mark on the mat both days.
Saucon Valley and Chestnut Ridge going toe-to-toe in the other semifinal. The Panthers coming out on top, 34-22.
The Panthers got two pins, one in the 172 lb bout, another in the heavyweight bout, to help their cause in the win.
Notre Dame and Saucon Valley will meet again, with a PIAA title on the line at 1:00 PM on Saturday.