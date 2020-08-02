ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond baseball team will be hunting for another trophy this week following their 2019 Colonial League and District 11-3A titles.
The Crusaders are missing a lot of their seniors from last years title winning team, but they still have plenty of players returning for the scholastic tournament.
Notre Dame will face some familiar foes in Wilson and Moravian Academy in their pool, and one from across the river in Phillipsburg.
Head coach Tim Hurd is confident in his squad to make some noise in the scholastic tournament, noting that these players have been a part of the title team from last season.