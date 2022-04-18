BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Undefeated Notre Dame broke open a close game in the middle innings to power past Central Catholic 13-3 on Monday at Lou Cecala Field.
After the Vikings (4-4) had closed to within 3-2, senior Jackson Schollenberger delivered a grand slam in the fourth inning and the Crusaders tallied three runs in each of the next two frames to win for the eighth time.
Senior Collin Quintano, a Villanova commit, also homered for Notre Dame. Central Catholic's Griffen Patridge and Jake Barto each had RBI doubles.
Notre Dame travels to North Schuylkill for a non-league game on Tuesday while the Vikings will host East Stroudsburg North.