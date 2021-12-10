EASTON, Pa. - Jeff Dailey Classic tipping off the high school boys basketball season in the Lehigh Valley. The hosts, Notre Dame starting the season off with a win, Bethlehem Catholic awaiting them in the championship game.
The Crusaders started their season off with a 79-76 win over Roberto Clemente.
Brendan Boyle lit up the scoreboard in the win for the Crusaders, scoring 40 of the teams 79 points. On the opposing side, Christian Ceballos led the way for the Pirates with 33 points in the loss.
In the other game, the Golden Hawks rolled to a win over La Academia, 65-28.
Edixon Gomez led all scorers and paced the Golden Hawks offensively with 17 points, Ryan Glassmacher also finished with double-digits, 12 in the win.
Becahi and Notre Dame will play in the championship game, tipping off at 4 PM on Saturday.