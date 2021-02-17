Bangor and Notre Dame Green Pond meeting on the court in both boy's and girls' basketball Wednesday night. The Crusaders program's would sweep the Slaters.
Notre Dame boy's on the road in the Bangor completing a 15-point comeback in the second half for a hard fought League win, 84-76. The Crusaders used a 17-2 run to close out the third and tie the game up.
Four different scorers had twenty points or more in this one, for the Crusaders it was Logan Rickert with 28 and Brendan Boyle finishing with 26. The Slaters were once again led by CJ Miles who had 33, Gabe Zeeba ended the game with 20 in the effort.
On the girls' side, the Crusaders hosting the Slaters and winning this one in slightly easier fashion than their fellow boy's program, 58-32.
Notre Dame found themselves up by double-digits for much of the game, until the third quarter when Bangor went on a run. The Slaters would get within five points before the Crusaders went on a 19-7 run to pull away.
The fourth quarter was much of the same for the Crusaders as they cruised to a double-digit victory.