The Notre Dame boys basketball team is entering the stretch run as one of the hottest teams in the area as the postseason nears.
Pat Boyle's club has ripped off nine consecutive wins en route to a 16-3 mark - they are tops in the Colonial League and second in their District 11 Class 3A field, behind only Executive Education.
Boyle says that this year's squad is really locked in on the day-to-day - and that's paying dividends, too.
"These guys, I don't even think they know who we play tomorrow or when we play Saucon again," Boyle said. "They just come to practice every day, work really hard. I think they look forward to practice as much as the games. We really get after each other. We got 14 guys that are all good players."
For the record, the Crusaders host Saucon Valley on Wednesday - seeking to avenge their only Colonial League loss.