Colonial League basketball taking center stage on Wednesday night. The Notre Dame boys shot lights out, while the Northwestern girls continued to fire on all cylinders.
The Crusaders came up eight points short of the century mark on the scoreboard in their 92-39 win over Palmerton.
Brendan Boyle led the way for the Crusaders with 30 points in the big win, he continues to close in on Jeff Dailey's all-time boys points record. Zack Rodgers and Lucas Altmire followed behind Boyle. Rodgers added 17 points, and Altmire finished with 15.
Notre Dame improves to 9-3, while the Blue Bombers took a step back to 9-4.
On the girls side of things, the Lady Tigers keep things rolling with their fifth straight win, 51-37 over Wilson. Both teams entered this game at 9-3.
The Tigers held the Warriors at bay most of the night. Paige Sevrain doing her part offensively with a team-high 14 points, freshman Cara Thomas had 13 in the win.
Northwestern earns their 10th win of the season, and lock-in their spot for the District tournament. The Warriors sit at 9-4 after the loss.