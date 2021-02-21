PALMER TWP., Pa. - On the other side of the Lehigh Valley the District XI-AA individual wrestling titles were earned.
Notre Dame Green Pond dominated the individual championships, nine Crusader wrestlers were crowned as champions by the end of the afternoon.
See below for the full list of individual champions.
District 11-2A Individual Champions
106-Ayden Smith, NDGP
113-Adam Schweitzer, NDGP
120-Brett Ungar, NDGP
126-Evan Maag, NDGP
132-Brandon Chletsos, NDGP
138-Josh Bauman, NDGP
145-Dalton Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh
152-Joseph Lapenna, NDGP
160-Holden Garcia, NDGP
172-Ben Haubert, Palisades
189-Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley
215-Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley
285-Aiden Compton, Pen Argyl