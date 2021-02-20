EASTON, Pa. - Colonial League basketball regular season action winding down before the tournament starts. Notre Dame coming from behind to pick up one last win over Wilson, 48-47.
Wilson jumped out to an early 17 point lead early on this game, before the comeback was on for the Crusaders. Notre Dame just kept chipping away at the deficit getting within one possession in the third quarter.
The Crusaders grabbed the lead late at 44-43 and never looked back earning the one point victory before the playoffs start.