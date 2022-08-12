EASTON, Pa. - It will be next man up for Notre Dame Green Pond as they look to replace nearly half the roster from a squad that reached the District 11 Class 3A postseason a year ago.
"We did lose 25 seniors to graduation - a lot of good kids," head coach Phil Stambaugh said. "We sent a lot of kids on to play in college. But at the same time, we're returning some really strong talent, and I feel really good about our junior and senior class."
Stambaugh likes his large class of freshman, as well, and is hopeful that a strong offseason training program pays dividends on the field. The Crusaders open the season at Saucon Valley on August 26.