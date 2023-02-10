HERSHEY, Pa. - A year ago Saucon Valley defeated Notre Dame in the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament in an all-District 11 final. This year neither team will be wrestling for gold as both came up short in the quarterfinal round.
The Crusaders lost 28-26 to District 1 champion Faith Christian who took advantage of some lineup juggling and winning a couple of toss-ups to earn the narrow decision. Notre Dame will face Honesdale in the consolation bracket and the Lions move on to battle Berks Catholic.
Defending champion Saucon Valley will also have to battle through consolations after losing 30-28 to District 7 champ Burgettstown. The Panthers won four of the first five bouts to build an early 16-3 lead but the Blue Devils won six straight to seize control.
Saucon Valley will face Huntingdon next while Burgettstown draws Ft. LeBoeuf.
FAITH CHRISTIAN 28, NOTRE DAME GP 26
160: Cael Weidemoyer (FC) d. Joseph Lapenna 5-1
172: Adam Waters (FC) p. Eddie Melhem 0:47
189: Holden Garcia (ND) tf. Jason Singer 21-6
215: Mark Effendian (FC) d. Jared Blobe 2-0
285: Aiden Compton (ND) won by forfeit
107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Kole Davidheiser 7-6
114: Ayden Smith (ND) won by forfeit
121: Gauge Botero (FC) p. Cooper Feltman 1:00
127: Arment Waltenbaugh (FC) md. Gavyn Kelton 11-2
133: Mason Wagner (FC) d. Tanner McQueen 3-0
139: Bryson Vaughn (ND) d. Chase Hontz 4-0
145: Vince Bouzakis (ND) d. Shane Wagner 8-5
152: Max Stein (FC) d. Keegan Ramsay 4-2
BURGETTSTOWN 30, SAUCON VALLEY 28
160: Rudy Brown (B) d. Liam Scrivanich 4-3
172: Jared Rohn (SV) md. Jacob Noyes 16-6
189: Mason Beckowski (SV) p. Tristin Roach 0:40
215: Evan Leibert (SV) d. Tyler Cody 8-2
285: Jacob Jones (SV) d. Joey Baronick 6-4
107: Darius Simmons (B) p. Ty Dellmyer 0:41
114: Daniel Smith (B) won by forfeit
121: Parker Sentipal (B) d. Aiden Grogg 4-0
127: Dylan Slovick (B) d. Cole Hubert 5-4 UTB
133: Gaven Suica (B) p. Bradon Pfanders 1:37
139: Joey Sentipal (B) d. Jackson Albert 5-2
145: Travis Riefenstahl (SV) won by forfeit
152: Leonidas Zaharakis (SV) won by forfeit