HERSHEY, Pa. - Notre Dame-Green Pond wrestlers racked up nine falls to rout District 6 runnerup Huntingdon 63-6 on Thursday at the PIAA Class 2A team championships at the Giant Center.

The Crusaders advance to the quarterfinal round on Friday where they will take on District 1 champion Faith Christian. The Lions defeated District 10 champ Reynolds 55-10.

NOTRE DAME GP 63, HUNTINGDON 6

172: Holden Garcia (ND) p. Devin Brenneman 1:30

189: Connor Smalley (ND) p. Landon Erdman 3:32

215: Jared Blobe (ND) p. Treyson Poorman 0:41

285: Aiden Compton (ND) p. Gunner Singleton 2:24

107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Gaige Sholly 7-0

114: Ayden Smith (ND) p. Alex Gladfelter 0:39

121: Cooper Feltman (ND) d. Ryan Yocum 8-2

127: Gavyn Kelton (ND) p. Liam Simpson 4:50

133: Tanner McQueen (ND) d. Dominick Peruso 5-1

139: Bryson Vaughn (ND) p. Eric Mykut 1:53

145: Vince Bouzakis (ND) p. Grady Clark 0:39

152: Keegan Ramsay (ND) p. Devin Grubb 0:23