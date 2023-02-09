HERSHEY, Pa. - Notre Dame-Green Pond wrestlers racked up nine falls to rout District 6 runnerup Huntingdon 63-6 on Thursday at the PIAA Class 2A team championships at the Giant Center.
The Crusaders advance to the quarterfinal round on Friday where they will take on District 1 champion Faith Christian. The Lions defeated District 10 champ Reynolds 55-10.
NOTRE DAME GP 63, HUNTINGDON 6
172: Holden Garcia (ND) p. Devin Brenneman 1:30
189: Connor Smalley (ND) p. Landon Erdman 3:32
215: Jared Blobe (ND) p. Treyson Poorman 0:41
285: Aiden Compton (ND) p. Gunner Singleton 2:24
107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Gaige Sholly 7-0
114: Ayden Smith (ND) p. Alex Gladfelter 0:39
121: Cooper Feltman (ND) d. Ryan Yocum 8-2
127: Gavyn Kelton (ND) p. Liam Simpson 4:50
133: Tanner McQueen (ND) d. Dominick Peruso 5-1
139: Bryson Vaughn (ND) p. Eric Mykut 1:53
145: Vince Bouzakis (ND) p. Grady Clark 0:39
152: Keegan Ramsay (ND) p. Devin Grubb 0:23