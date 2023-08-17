EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame had another successful season in 2022, and the Crusaders feel they have the experience returning to be even better this fall.
Notre Dame went 9-3 last season under head coach Phil Stambaugh, but failed to win a district title. With their losses coming by a total of just nine points and returning most of their starters, the Crusaders believe this is the year they'll bring gold back to Easton.
"I feel a lot of pressure because just every year we say we wanna to get that district chip and just coming up short every year," said senior lineman Jack Cameron. "We don't like that bad taste in our mouths. And this year I just feel like we have a chip on our shoulder and we just got to get that district chip."
Notre Dame will be tested out of the chute as they host Saucon Valley to open up the season before travelling to Southern Lehigh, to take on a Spartan team that beat them 29-28 a year ago.