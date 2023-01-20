BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the Colonial League, District XI and PIAA 2A hitting the mat Friday night. Notre Dame taking the first meeting between them and Saucon Valley on the year, 40-20.
The Crusaders would take control early and never look back in this battle of heavyweights.
Two falls at the middleweights for the Crusaders, Vince Bouzakis at 145 and Keegan Ramsey at 152 helping to push the lead up to, 27-9. Later on it would be Aidan Compton securing the win for the Crusaders, with a win at 285.
Notre Dame improves to 7-1 on the season, handing Saucon Valley its first loss, 10-1.