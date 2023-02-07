The Colonial League regular season wrapped up on Tuesday night. The Notre Dame boys and Pen Argyl girls ending their regular seasons with rivalry wins before heading into the playoffs.
On the boys side of the action, the Crusaders holding off a late charge by Wilson down the stretch for the 61-57 win.
The third quarter made the difference in this one, the Crusaders going on a 24-7 run for the duration of the quarter, holding a 15 point lead into the fourth. The Warriors wouldn't go quietly though, cutting the deficit down to two with under 30 seconds to play.
That last gasp was all the Warriors had left in the tank. Part of why the Crusaders were able to pull off the win, Zach Rodgers scored 15 of his team-high 18 in the second half.
Notre Dame enters the Colonial League tournament as the top seed, Wilson will be the sixth.
In the girls game, slate belt battle between the Green Knights and Slaters. It was the Green Knights going on the road to Bangor and pulling off a resounding win, 65-40.
Jill Morro continued her scoring ways for the Green Knights in this one, scoring all 11 first quarter points, and outscoring the Slaters in the process, 11-10. The Green Knights wouldn't pull away until the second half.
With the win, they overtake Bangor for the top spot in the East Division entering the Colonial League tournament as one of the top-two teams.