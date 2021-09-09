BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An early season battle of the unbeatens in the Colonial League. Notre Dame hosting Salisbury, and they would get the better of their visitors, 6-3.
The Crusaders would hold a 2-0 lead at the half over the Falcons. Cameron Bohn netting one of the two first half goals.
Later in the second half, the Crusaders with a 4-2 lead now, the Falcons aren't staying right with them up to this point. Nick Amado drills one into the net to get his squad within one.
That would be the last score of the day for the Falcons, and the Crusaders would tack on two more to assure the win.