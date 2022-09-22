BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond welcomes Palmerton to town on Friday night, a showdown between two of the top teams through the halfway point of the football season.
The Crusaders have been on a role since the first week, sitting at 3-1 heading into week five.
For Phil Stambaugh's squad on Friday night, a tall task stands in the way with one of the best quarterbacks in the area for the Blue Bombers, Matt Machalik. Stambaugh with nothing but praise for the Division I talent.
Even with that challenge ahead of them, there is plenty of similarities between the two sides, both teams able to light up a scoreboard.