HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In a heavyweight showdown between the top two teams in the state, it was Notre Dame picking up the road win over Saucon Valley, 35-15.
The Crusaders jumped out to an early 15-0 lead in this dual and never looked back.
One of the top matches of the night was a rematch at 106, Ayden Smith and Cole Hubert squaring off a second time. Hubert with a win at Beast of the East, Smith getting his revenge on Thursday night with a 7-2 decision.
Notre Dame improves to 4-1, while the Saucon Valley suffers its first loss of the season, and sits at 5-1.