EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond boys' basketball team hosting Southern Lehigh in a last minute tune up game before the Colonial League tournament starts. The Crusaders locking down the number one seed with the 84-72 win.
The Crusaders led for much of the game in this one, holding a 12 point lead heading into halftime. They would stretch their lead to as much as 16 in the second half.
Southern Lehigh making the Crusaders work for their win, the Spartans would get within five points but that's as close as they'd get.
Notre Dame would stretch the lead and keep the Spartans just out of reach the rest of the way to earn the win.