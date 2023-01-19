BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the hardwood, Colonial League action taking place between two of the top teams in the league. Notre Dame Green Pond taking care of business on their home court over Palmerton, 74-66.
Both teams going at it on the offensive side of the floor, the Crusaders holding an advantage at the half, 44-30. The second half, the Crusaders would continue to keep the Blue Bombers at bay.
The halftime lead ballooning to 17 heading into the fourth quarter. Offensively for the Crusaders, Colin Boyle led the way with 21 points.
Notre Dame improves to 13-3 overall on the season, winning their sixth straight game. Palmerton suffers just its second loss, 14-2. earns a