BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Notre Dame and Northern Lehigh exploded offensively on Thursday afternoon in a Colonial League clash. The Crusaders picking up a big win, 17-13.
The Bulldogs came out firing from the opening inning, recording six runs in the first inning. Bottom of the second, the home Crusaders with a response, Lauren Bjelobrk with a three-run home run to get the rally started.
Later in the second, Skyler Howlett with a follow-up double to plate two more runs. They would add two more to grab the lead, 7-6.
The Bulldogs would respond in the fourth to tie things up at seven. Down the stretch the Crusaders outpaced the Bulldogs offensively for the win.
Notre Dame improves to, 5-7 on the season while Northern Lehigh falls to, 7-5.