BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Colonial League boys basketball champion was crowned at Freedom High School on Friday night. Snapping a title game drought from 2014, Notre Dame Green Pond captures the title.
This game needing more than one overtime to decide the league winner, the panthers would get one final shot that would come up short with .9 left.
The final overtime of this one, the Crusaders Chase Marcos would drain a late three to put his squad up, 43-42. They'd tack on two more points before the Panthers final shot of the game in the final second would come up short.
Notre Dame captures its first title since 2014.