BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A full slate of wrestling is on tap for Saturday throughout the Lehigh Valley. Amongst those taking to the mat, Notre Dame Green Pond. The Crusaders in a Colonial League-EPC clash with Bethlehem Catholic.
This dual a battle of two PIAA title contending programs at their respective levels.
For Matt Veres he wants his squad to embrace these tough regular season matches. It's become a regular part of the program, and one that Veres is always able to get his team ready for.
The cross conference clash is set for 7:00 PM at Bethlehem Catholic.