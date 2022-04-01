BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond appeared in two title games last season on the diamond, but the hardware eluded them.
The Crusaders return a core group of experience and talent from that squad a season ago, and in 2022, these seniors are looking to come out with different results. This is a team that is hungry for titles, and getting a taste of the games last year, added to that.
For head coach Mike Bedics, he isn't too concerned about his team getting up to speed this season. With that experience, comes little rust to shake off.