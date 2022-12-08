Colonial League basketball action taking place on Thursday night, boys and girls action across the league. Notre Dame boys and Palmerton girls earning wins.
The Crusaders played host to Bangor on, and would secure their third win of the season, 56-22.
First half, the Slaters were continuing to hang around, even pulling even with the Crusaders before they would go on a run to grab an 11 point lead at the half. Second half, the Crusaders picking up where they left off in the first half en route to the big win.
Up North, the Blue Bombers pulled off an improbable comeback over Pen Argyl, erasing a 23 point deficit to edge past the Green Knight, 49-46.
The Green Knights held a 27-4 advantage in the second quarter, simply couldn't miss in the early going.
Blue Bombers cutting into the deficit in the third quarter, Bethie Morgan helping in the comeback with 21 points. Fourth quarter, closing seconds of the game all tied at 46, Hannah Berry gets the game winning triple.
Palmerton improves to 3-0, while Pen Argyl suffers their first loss at 3-1.