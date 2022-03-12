HERSHEY, Pa. - PIAA individual wrestling championships wrapping up at the Giant Center on Saturday. Notre Dame and Saucon Valley bringing home some hardware in the 2A field.
The Crusaders and Panthers combined for 11 medal winners, and finished one and two in the team standings. Notre Dame on top with 116 points, Saucon with 99.
Two of the five wrestlers to medal for the Crusaders, Brandan Cheltsos and Holden Garcia earning PIAA gold.
For the Panthers, Ryan Crookham secured his third state title, and was one of six medal winners on the weekend.