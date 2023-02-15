CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Colonial League boys tournament taking center stage at Catasauqua High School one night after the girls took over the gym. Notre Dame and Saucon Valley each advancing to the title game.
The Crusaders knocked off Palmerton in their semifinal contest, 59-43. From the opening tip the Crusaders controlled the game on both sides of the court.
Dainn Vassallo and Chase Marcks helping to pace the Crusaders offensively, finishing with 16 and 15 respectively. Notre Dame will go for its third league title.
In the other semifinal, Saucon Valley hangs on for the, 46-38 win over Southern Lehigh to reach their first league title game since the 2011 season.
The Panthers found themselves holding a double-digit lead in the second half before the Spartans started to claw back. Down the stretch the Panthers would keep the Spartans at bay. Alex Magnotta helping on the offensive side of things with 16 points in the win.
Notre Dame Green Pond and Saucon Valley will meet Friday night at Freedom High School for the Colonial League title.