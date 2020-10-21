BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond will be suspending all athletic activities due to positive COVID-19 cases among students. The Crusaders have several Fall sports affected by the suspension.
According to school officials they will be hopeful to return on Monday, October 26th. A thorough cleaning will be taking place on the campus following these test results.
One of the biggest blows, the girls volleyball team forfeiting the Colonial League title to Southern Lehigh, the two teams were scheduled to play the game Wednesday night.
The Crusaders football team was scheduled to play Pen Argyl this Friday, that game being postponed. Boys soccer having to forfeit their playoff game to Bangor on Tuesday night, and the cross country team will not be competing Wednesday.