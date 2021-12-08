EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond lost all of four games a season ago, despite their efforts, they came up short of gold, twice.
The Crusaders have all intentions returning to those championship games this year, and ending with a better result. Pat Boyle's squad returns plenty of experience from last season.
With their three top guards back, the Crusaders will be a tough out for most teams they come across this season.
With their main pieces on the outside back, and plenty of depth behind them, the big question mark for the Crusaders will be who can emerge as a post player.