HERSHEY, Pa. - Semifinal bouts in the PIAA-2A field taking to the mats at the Giant Center on Friday night. Notre Dame heading into Saturday with four state finalists, Faith Christian with two.
One of the four Crusader wrestlers, Holden Garcia at 172, moves within one win of defending his state title. Garcia winning a close, 3-2 decision with a late takedown to help seal the win.
The Lions, still the team leaders, with two wrestlers in title contention heading into Saturday. Gauge Botero with the pin at 121 to get within one win of a PIAA title.
the PIAA-2A finals are set for Saturday night starting at 7PM.