NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern's baseball team had a strong 2019 campaign, but fell short in the Colonial League and District 11 finals. The Tigers are hoping to forget all of that with a championship win in next week's local baseball tournament.
Northwestern's roster will feature all of the players who were set to be on their spring 2020 squad, before the PIAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. For the Tigers, that means they will have their plethora of pitchers, which could be a strength for them in the jam-packed tournament schedule.