READING, Pa. - The Minor League Baseball season is set to get underway on Tuesday, Reading will be waiting until Friday to get things going in 2022.
One player looking to pick up where he left off in 2021, catcher, Logan O'Hoppe. The catcher broke onto the scene a season ago, and he hopes to continue that pace this season. O'Hoppe finished out the 2021 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
For manager, Shawn Williams, not having a piggyback style of starting pitching in 2022 is going to be key. One pitcher of note is James McArthur, getting high prize from his manager ahead of the first pitch of the season. He will get the opening day start.
Reading hosts Somerset on Friday in their season opener.