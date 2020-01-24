PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cal O'Reilly recorded his 600th point in the team's 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The veteran became the 47th player in AHL history to reach that career mark.
The loss dropped the Phantoms to 18-20-6 overall and also snapped their six-game point streak. It's the team's first regulation loss since Jan. 9.
In addition to O'Reilly, Misha Vorobyev and Andy Andreoff scored for Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms led 2-1 after the first period, but the Bruins responded with three goals in the second period to take the lead. The hosts would hold on in a scoreless third to earn the win.
Providence out shot Lehigh Valley, 36-30. Alex Lyon recorded 32 saves in goal for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms continue their five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack. The game is set to start at 7:05 p.m.