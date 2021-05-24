WHITEHALL, Pa. - Shaun O'Boyle resigned as Whitehall's head baseball coach, school's athletic department announced in a news release on Monday. O'Boyle stepped down from the post after 18 seasons with the program.
The long-time coach told 69 Sports that he wanted a break and to spend more time with family after a two last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The best thing that I can say about Coach O'Boyle is the he is a true Zephyr," a statement from the athletic department read. "In 2010, we hired him in part because this was his dream job. For 11 seasons, Coach treated this leadership position with this passion. He kept his players in the forefront, never sought the limelight, and treated them with dignity and respect. We are forever grateful for the 18 seasons he gave us and the leadership he provided in developing student-athletes, many of whom went on to strong collegiate careers."
O'Boyle spent 11 seasons as the team's head coach.
During his tenure, the Zephyrs won the 2013 league title and was the District 11 runner up in 2013, 2017, and 2019.