ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley ended a homestand with a 3-1 loss Sunday to Springfield as the visitors netted a pair of third-period goals at the PPL Center.
After a scoreless first 20 minutes, the two teams traded goals in the second with the Phantoms Tanner Laczynski answering a Thunderbirds goal with an unassisted marker for his first of the year.
James Neal put Springfield on top to stay with his 18th of the year midway through the third and an unassisted goal with 1:15 remaining put a cap on the final.
Lehigh Valley its the road for three contests, beginning on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.