AKRON, Ohio - One night after scoring 12 runs in a game, Reading could only manage one in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Akron at Canal Park.
The Rubber Ducks nearly no-hit the Fightin Phils in the opener as three pitcher allowed only one single across seven innings in an 11-0 win. Reading nearly captured the nightcap, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth only to see the hosts rally for a pair in a 2-1.
First baseman Josh Ockimey was able to reach base five times for the Fightin Phils with three hits and a pair of walks.
Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday to start a six-game series against Harrisburg.