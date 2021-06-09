OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley High School remains the lone BCIAA baseball team left in the PIAA tournament. The Lynx have relied heavily on their defense and pitching this season, but it was their offense that powered them into the quarterfinals.
In the opening round, the Lynx took down String Theory 9-3. Standing in their way of a semifinal appearance, Scranton Prep out of District 2.
Ahead of their quarterfinal game, the Lynx know that if their offensive firepower carries over from the first round, they will be hard to beat.
Oley Valley and Scranton Prep are set for a 2:30 PM first pitch on Thursday at DeSales University.