ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Rochester gets their first win in the series on Thursday morning, 10-9 over Lehigh Valley.
Both teams on fire from the plate early, combining for 12-runs through the first two holes, things knotted up at six apiece through that point too. The IronPigs would grab their only lead with one run in the third.
The Red Wings after the third inning would score three unanswered to grab the lead back until the ninth.
Two IronPigs runs in the ninth would tie the game up again, until a walk-off in the bottom half of the inning ended this one.
Seven different IronPigs batters finished the game with at least one RBI. Darick Hall leading the way, and the lone IronPig with more than one, tallying three RBIs on the day.
Lehigh Valley enters the final three games of the series at 21-18.