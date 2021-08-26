Fleetwood football preview 2021

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood enters 2021 with a well experienced signal caller under center, which will be one of the keys to the Tigers success this season. 

Senior quarterback, Tanner Maddocks will lead the way offensively for this team, and has a solid group of skill players with him. The Tigers offense shouldn't find points too hard to come by. 

Maddocks described this squad as 'business casual',  pointing out that they handle their business while still having fun and enjoying themselves. 

With the offense well entact, the Tigers are hopeful their newly worked defense can turn it up a notch in 2021.