BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks men's basketball team played their first game since the end of January on Saturday afternoon. Visiting Loyola taking down the Mountain Hawks 75-47.
Lehigh struggled offensively in both halves, shooting only 30.8% from the field for the game. Only two players finished in double figures for the Mountain Hawks.
Nic Lynch finished the game with 15 and Ben Li added 13 of his own in the effort.
The high scorer for the game was Loyola's Santi Aldama who put up over half the Mountain Hawks total points with 27 in the win.
Lehigh will head down to Baltimore to take on Loyola again Sunday afternoon.