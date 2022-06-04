HARTFORD, Conn. - Logan O'Hoppe delivered a grand slam but Reading ended up on the short end of a 7-5 outcome against Hartford at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
The Fightin Phils (21-29) took a 1-0 lead on Vito Friscia's seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning. The Yard Goats answered with six runs in the middle innings to take a 6-1 lead.
O'Hoppe's blast, his tenth home run of the year, cut the deficit to one but Hartford's Aaron Schunk add an insurance run with a home run in the eighth.
Reading will try to earn a split of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon.