OLEY, Pa. - The semifinal round of the District 3 baseball playoffs is familiar territory for Oley Valley - having reached the final four every season since 2014.
The Lynx won titles in 2019 and 2021 but did not reach the championship game a year ago - something they are looking to change this spring after defeating Brandywine Heights 8-2 on Monday.
"Red hot right now and hitting the ball," said senior Paul Peterson. "If we make this district championship - another run in states - you never know what could happen."
Next up for Oley Valley is top seed Camp Hill who is riding an eight-game winning streak heading in to to their Class 3A showdown on Thursday.