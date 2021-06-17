STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Tyrone defeated Oley Vally 5-0 on Thursday afternoon to win the PIAA 3A baseball championship. The Lynx finish the 2021 season as the state second place finishers.
It was the first appearance in the state title game for the program since 1989. Oley Valley captured three PIAA baseball titles in school history.
Tyrone scored first in the bottom of the opening frame and then built a 4-0 lead by the end of the fourth frame.
"I told the seniors after the game, 'Thank you very much. We couldn't have done it without you,' and then I told all the juniors sophomores and freshmen I said, 'Make sure you remember this feeling and know what you need to do to not feel this feeling again. Know the work you have to put in and make sure we come back next year to work harder and get right back here," Nate Reed, Oley Valley head coach, said.