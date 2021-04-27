The Oley Valley baseball team and the Governor Mifflin softball teams won on Tuesday. The Lynx earned a 10-6 win over Kutztown as the Mustangs posted a 9-2 victory against Conrad Weiser.
Oley Valley's win was its fifth consecutive victory.
Kutztown led 3-2 after three innings, but in the fourth Oley Valley took a 5-3 lead. Kutztown cut the deficit to 7-4, but then Oley Valley responded by extending the advantage to 10-4 later in the game.
Mifflin jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and the cruised to the win.